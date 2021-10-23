Robert W. Baird Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $133.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

