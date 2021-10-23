PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

