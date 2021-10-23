América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AMOV opened at $17.09 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

