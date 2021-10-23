South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.