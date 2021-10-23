CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 600.0%.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

