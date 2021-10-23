2,812 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.