HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 194,703 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.82% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.