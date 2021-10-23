HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.07% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Similarweb stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

