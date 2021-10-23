11,051 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

