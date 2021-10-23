HBK Investments L P Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

