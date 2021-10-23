Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 109,340 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.