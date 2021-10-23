Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 29,019 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.40% of WSFS Financial worth $75,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.67 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

