M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 150,899 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

