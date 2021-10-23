Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $381.73 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $381.73 million and $757,164.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00276926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00112922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00148229 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,672,027 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.