Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $199,115.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Friendz has a market cap of $681,242.63 and $199,115.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

