Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $88.52 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $88,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $169.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

