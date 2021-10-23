Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.48% of Jack in the Box worth $84,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

