Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Encompass Health worth $80,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 197.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

