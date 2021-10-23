Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $81,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.64 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.