Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 928,716 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 928,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.34% of Altimmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.