Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $89.86 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $89,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,778 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.07. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.