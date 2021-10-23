Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,073,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.66 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

