Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,104,242 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 94,784.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $93,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

