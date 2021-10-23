Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target upped by Stephens from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.35.

SNV stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

