32,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

RSX stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

