Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Everest Re Group worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $280.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.89. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $281.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

