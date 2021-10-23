Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

