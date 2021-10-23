Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,335.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

