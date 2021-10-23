Particl Market Cap Hits $22.09 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and $33,624.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.75 or 0.00512549 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,647,250 coins and its circulating supply is 11,622,723 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

