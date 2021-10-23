Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,994 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of UGI worth $98,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UGI by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

