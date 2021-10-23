Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Integer worth $332,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Integer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Integer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

