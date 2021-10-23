Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of A stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

