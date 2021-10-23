The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $935.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $965.00 to $935.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $819.81.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $525.64 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $493.05 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.