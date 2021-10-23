Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,096,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

