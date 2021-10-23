Sterling Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of STL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

