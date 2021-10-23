Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.