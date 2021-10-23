DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

