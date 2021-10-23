Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

