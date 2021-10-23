Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price reduced by Truist from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

EEFT stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

