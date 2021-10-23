Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Increased to 250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Barclays to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.14.

BCS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth $700,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

