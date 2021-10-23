GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GATX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

Shares of GATX opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

