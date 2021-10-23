Edgeware Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Edgeware has a market cap of $96.42 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00207922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,492,471,765 coins and its circulating supply is 5,847,395,301 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

