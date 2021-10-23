Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 675,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE:EC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

