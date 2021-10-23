Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,096,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.54% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCR opened at $9.87 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

