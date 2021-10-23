Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 379,407 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 379,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,550,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

