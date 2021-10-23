MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,076 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,046,000 after purchasing an additional 707,200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

