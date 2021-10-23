MML Investors Services LLC Buys 55,725 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $74.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

