MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

