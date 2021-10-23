Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

