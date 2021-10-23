Prudential PLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

